Sinking feeling: Bengaluru tries to stay afloat as heavy rainfall batters city
Overnight rainfall and waterlogging in major parts of India’s IT hub have brought the city to a standstill. Roads and houses are submerged and residents who dare to venture out have been forced to use tractors as cars are rendered useless
Rescuers try to pull a car out from an inundated road in Bengaluru’s Rainbow Layout. Incessant rains in India’s IT hub have wreaked havoc for the second time in a week, with major roads in the city facing flood-like situations. PTI
Firefighters evacuate residents from flooded areas in Bengaluru. According to a report by The Hindu, rainwater was almost three feet deep in areas like Majestic, Okalipuram and Kasturinagar. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has instructed officials to ensure that water is drained out from the flooded roads. PTI
An aerial view of flooded roads in Rainbow Drive Layout. According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru recorded its highest single-day rainfall on 24 August, a whopping 162.11 mm. The department has issued a yellow alert in the coming days. PTI
Firefighters rescue residents from flooded areas in Bengaluru. Due to heavy rain, many schools were shut down on Monday and some will remain shut even today. The city won’t have water supply till today as water entered the water pumping stations in Mandya district, according to a report by ANI. PTI
Many IT employees took a tractor ride to their offices. The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has instructed tech and bank workers who have offices in the Outer Ring Road area to work from home this week. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has informed IT companies that a discussion will be held to recuperate the losses brought by heavy rain and waterlogging. ANI
Vehicles pass through the inundated roads on Marathahalli to Silk Board route. Flight services were disrupted due to bad weather conditions in Bengaluru. Six flights were diverted from Kempegowda International Airport to Chennai Airport. ANI