1/8 Top seed Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. Halep made the semi-finals for the third time by battling past Kerber 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2. Reuters

2/8 Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her quarter-final match. Kerber took a 4-0 lead during the first set before winning it in the tie-break. But Halep rallied to defeat Kerber, a two-time Major winner who had exited in the first round in Paris in the last two years. Reuters

3/8 Spain's Garbine Muguruza shakes hands with Russia's Maria Sharapova after winning their quarter-final match. Reuters

4/8 Garbine Muguruza, who was the champion in Paris in 2016, swept aside the Russian 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes. Reuters

5/8 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarter-final match. Schwartzman was leading by a set and a break before rain interrupted play in Paris. AP

6/8 General view during a rain delay at Roland Garros. Reuters

7/8 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action. The players briefly returned to the court, giving the 32-year-old Spaniard enough time to reel off three straight games, but the rains came again for a second and final time when he was serving for the set. The match will resume on Thursday with Schwartzman leading 6-4, 3-5. AP