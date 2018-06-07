1/8
Top seed Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. Halep made the semi-finals for the third time by battling past Kerber 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2. Reuters
Top seed Simona Halep celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Germany's Angelique...
2/8
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her quarter-final match. Kerber took a 4-0 lead during the first set before winning it in the tie-break. But Halep rallied to defeat Kerber, a two-time Major winner who had exited in the first round in Paris in the last two years. Reuters
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her quarter-final match. Kerber took a 4-0 lead...
3/8
Spain's Garbine Muguruza shakes hands with Russia's Maria Sharapova after winning their quarter-final match. Reuters
Spain's Garbine Muguruza shakes hands with Russia's Maria Sharapova after winning their...
4/8
Garbine Muguruza, who was the champion in Paris in 2016, swept aside the Russian 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes. Reuters
Garbine Muguruza, who was the champion in Paris in 2016, swept aside the Russian 6-2, 6-1 in just...
5/8
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their quarter-final match. Schwartzman was leading by a set and a break before rain interrupted play in Paris. AP
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal during their...
6/8
General view during a rain delay at Roland Garros. Reuters
General view during a rain delay at Roland Garros. Reuters
7/8
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action. The players briefly returned to the court, giving the 32-year-old Spaniard enough time to reel off three straight games, but the rains came again for a second and final time when he was serving for the set. The match will resume on Thursday with Schwartzman leading 6-4, 3-5. AP
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action. The players briefly returned to the court, giving the 32-year-old...
8/8
Croatia's Marin Cilic was facing Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals as well. Their last-eight match was level at 6-6 (5/5) in a first-set tie-break on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Del Potro had earlier missed five break points. AFP
Croatia's Marin Cilic was facing Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals as well....