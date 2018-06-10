1/6 Romania's Simona Halep, right, holds the trophy as she poses with runner-up Sloane Stephens of the US after winning the final match of the French Open. Halep won in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, on Saturday. AP Romania's Simona Halep, right, holds the trophy as she poses with runner-up Sloane Stephens of...

2/6 Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep pose for photographers prior to the final. This was Halep's fourth Grand Slam final and the second for Stephens. AP Sloane Stephens and Simona Halep pose for photographers prior to the final. This was Halep's...

3/6 Sloane Stephens returns the ball to Simona Halep during the first set. Stephens struck first with break in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead and then sealed the opening set 6-3. AP Sloane Stephens returns the ball to Simona Halep during the first set. Stephens struck first with...

4/6 Simona Halep clenches her fist after winning the second set 6-4. Halep turned the screws in the decider to grab a break and then another to lead 4-0. After battling for two hours, Halep emerged the winner. AP Simona Halep clenches her fist after winning the second set 6-4. Halep turned the screws in the...

5/6 Simona Halep celebrates with her coach Darren Cahill after winning the final against Sloane Stephens. Halep climbed into the stands to embrace Romania’s former Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci and 1978 Roland Garros winner Virginia Ruzici, the last Romanian to win a Grand Slam title. Reuters Simona Halep celebrates with her coach Darren Cahill after winning the final against Sloane...