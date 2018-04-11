1/7 Shreyasi Singh of India celebrates winning the gold medal women's double Trap final. AP Shreyasi Singh of India celebrates winning the gold medal women's double Trap final. AP

2/7 Tim Kneale of the Isle of Man (L) silver, David McMath of Scotland (C) gold medal, and bronze medallist Ankur Mittal of India, (R) pose during the award ceremony for the men's double trap final at the Belmont Shooting Centre at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. AP Tim Kneale of the Isle of Man (L) silver, David McMath of Scotland (C) gold medal, and bronze...

3/7 Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh (L) silver medal, Daniel Repacholi of Australia (C) gold medal, and Om Mitharval of India, bronze medal, during the men's 50m Pistol final. AP Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh (L) silver medal, Daniel Repacholi of Australia (C) gold medal, and Om...

4/7 Shreyasi Singh of India shoots during the women's double trap final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018. AP Commonwealth Games in Brisbane. AP Shreyasi Singh of India shoots during the women's double trap final at the Belmont Shooting...

5/7 Shreyasi Singh of India, right, is hugged by her coach Mansher Singh after she won the gold medal. AP Shreyasi Singh of India, right, is hugged by her coach Mansher Singh after she won the gold...

6/7 India's Saina Nehwal plays against Elsie de Villiers of South Africa during their women's singles badminton match. AP India's Saina Nehwal plays against Elsie de Villiers of South Africa during their women's singles...