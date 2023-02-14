Shraddha Kapoor showers love on Pune students, gets showered with love in return on Valentine's day

3/4

As soon as she arrived, the friendly and approachable Shraddha gets showered with a ton of love from the students. Her relatable Marathi Mulgi vibe definitely is one reason why her popularity is simply magnum in Pune. The actress who is a big fan of Vada Pav and Missal Pav rejoiced in every bit of it at the Eiffel tower at seven wonders park. Dressed in the color of Love, donning a red jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans, Shraddha looked extremely appealing, igniting excitement amongst the fans of the film.