Shraddha Kapoor does garba on Show Me The Thumka while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Ahmedabad, fans go crazy

Taking ahead the promotional spree of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha visited a mall in Ahmedabad, where she witnessed a huge crowd of fans. As Shraddha was overwhelmed to see such a crazy crowd in one of the biggest malls, she seemed to be fully drenched in the vibes of the city as she performed Garba on ‘Show Me The Thumka’ song’ from the film. Ahead of this, Shraddha also sang the ‘Galliyan’ song for the audience. Fans were hooting, cheering, and shouting their hearts out to shower their unprecedented love for the actress. Moreover, a cute interaction video of Shraddha is taking rounds on the internet where the actress can be seen having a fun conversation with a fan.