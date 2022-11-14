Shoorveer famed Armaan Ralhan romances Katrina Kaif in a romantic melody from Phone Bhoot
The sizzling chemistry is visible on screen. The song also showcases Armaan riding a horse, a sport that he has been familiar with for decades and finally got to showcase his skills on celluloid.
The handsome actor, Armaan has impressed us once again with a romantic song opposite Katrina Kaif. One of the leading actors in our country, Katrina’s screen presence combined with Armaan’s masculinity, is a treat for sore eyes. Ralhan romances Kaif in a soulful track, Jau Jaan Se from the recently released film, Phone Bhoot.
Speaking on the same, Armaan says that , “I had a really good time shooting the song with Katrina and the team at Excel. Doing a romantic song with her is definitely one thing ticked off the list.”
The vocals of the song is by Lisa Mishra and Rochak Kohli and also has been composed by Rochak Kohli himself. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment and music is by Zee Music.