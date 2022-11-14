Shoorveer famed Armaan Ralhan romances Katrina Kaif in a romantic melody from Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant, Ishaan enjoy with the students during their visit to IIT Bombay for the promotion of Phone Bhoot Amid a constant spree of promotion, the cast of Phone Bhoot captured the ambiance at IIT Bombay on their visit. The students were truly thrilled to have the world's most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and the two ghostbusters Ishaan, and Siddhant from the film on the stage.