Shocking: When a DHL cargo plane split into two at Costa Rica runway
A mechanical failure forced the Guatemala-bound plane to make an emergency landing at Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria Airport. Fortunately, the pilot onboard the aircraft escaped unscathed
A DHL cargo jet breaks in half after sliding off the runway as it made an emergency landing at San Jose’s international airport in Costa Rica. Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport was closed after the accident involving the Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft, which saw a the pilot and co-pilot evacuated unharmed. AP
The aircraft was bound for Guatemala when it apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system, said Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica’s civil aviation authority. AP
Héctor Chaves, director the Costa Rica Fire Department, said that upon landing the aircraft skidded, turned and broke in two, exposing its cargo. DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident. AP
The aircraft was 22 years old, according to Simply Flying, and had originally been a passenger jet for Eastern Air Transport, a Taiwanese company, before being transformed into a cargo plane in October 2010. AFP
Passengers line up outside the Juan Santa Maria international airport after a DHL cargo plane emergency landed there, in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022. - The two crew members onboard the plane escaped unharmed. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP)
Airport operator Aeris said that the crash impacted 57 commercial and cargo flights to and from the United States, Central America, Mexico, Canada and Europe, and 8,500 passengers. AFP
Passengers line up outside the Juan Santa Maria international airport after the DHL cargo plane broke into two pieces. DHL said that it was working with airport officials to have the stricken plane removed from the runway to help normal operations resume. AFP