Shimron Hetmyer sees Delhi Capitals through in tense chase against Chennai Super Kings
Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 28 off 18 helped DC beat CSK and reach the top of the IPL 2021 league table.
Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 28 off 18 helping Delhi Capitals complete a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings as they reached the top spot on the points table. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat first and while Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fast start, they both were dismissed early on and it led to a batting collapse. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
The 70-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni steadied CSK's innings. Rayudu top-scored for the team with a knock of 55 off 43. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
MS Dhoni struggled to find his rhythm and laboured to an 18 off 27 before getting out in the final over as CSK posted a below-par 136/5. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
DC bowlers had an excellent day in the office with Axar Patel returning with figures of 2/18 from four overs. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
Shikhar Dhawan with a knock of 39 off 35 held the DC innings from one end while wickets kept tumbling from the other. Image: Sportzpics for IPL
DC got into a spot of bother chasing a modest total after they were reduced to 99/6 but Axar and Hetmyer put up 36 together under pressure to help the team clinch a three-wicket win. Image: Sportzpics for IPL