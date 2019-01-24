1/5 Indian pacer Mohammed Shami set up the victory for India with an impressive spell of 3 for 19 in six overs that he bowled in the first ODI. After Kiwis opted to bat first, he removed openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cheaply and then came back to send back Mitchell Santner when he was looking set. AP Indian pacer Mohammed Shami set up the victory for India with an impressive spell of 3 for 19 in...

2/5 Kane Williamson was the best batsman for New Zealand on Wednesday as the Kiwi captain struck 64 off 81 deliveries which included 7 boundaries. He held the NZ innings from one end but there was no support from the other end which resulted in him getting out while trying to up the scoring-rate. In the end, Kiwis got all-out on 157. AFP

3/5 New Zealand had an ordinary day with the ball as well. But they did manage to strike with the ball after the dinner break. Doug Bracewell provided the first breakthrough, getting rid of Rohit Sharma. AP

4/5 After Rohit Sharma departed early in the chase, it was Virat Kohli who joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the two formed a 91-run stand for the second wicket which paved the way for India's victory in first ODI. AP