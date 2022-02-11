Sharjah's Light Festival illuminates the nights with joy and colour
The event, now in its 11th year, runs till 20 February and features a series of activities at historical landmarks around the emirate
The Sharjah Light Festival is back! The annual spectacle, now in its 11th year, is following the theme Echoes of the Future. The festival will run till 20 February and will feature a series of activities and light shows taking place around the Emirate. AP
The festival began on 9 February and is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The Al Noor Mosque is one of the sites chosen for the festivities. AFP
According to the organisers, landmarks will have light shows all days of the festival from 6 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and 6 pm to midnight on weekends. The shows are done in collaboration with local and international artists. AP
The displays will shed light on the geometry, intricate details, calligraphy, arabesque patterns, Islamic architecture and designs that characterise the landmarks. AP
The opening ceremony included a dazzling light show that adorned the University City Hall building — one of Sharjah’s most prominent architectural icons that embodies the emirate’s commitment to education and heritage alike. AFP
The show told the story of Sharjah’s past, including important milestones and underlining the prominent role the sea and the library played in everyday life. The display then shifted its focus to the emirate’s present, highlighting its accomplishments in education, art, astronomy, architecture, communication, and the environment. AP