Shardul Vihan poses with his silver medal in the men's double trap event. AFP

Ajay Singh finished fifth in the men's 77kg weightlifting event. AFP

Ankita Raina lost to China's Shuai Zhang to settle for bronze in the women's singles tennis...

Ankita Raina lost to China's Shuai Zhang to settle for bronze in the women's singles tennis event. AFP

India suffered a narrow 66-69 loss to hosts Indonesia in the women's 5x5 basketball event. AFP

PV Sindhu scraped through to the Round of 16 in women's badminton singles after a hard-fought win over Vu Thi Trang. AFP

