Shardul Thakur's stellar show with ball keeps India on track for series win in South Africa
Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 7/61, while an unbeaten 41-run stand between Pujara and Rahane helped India build a 58-run lead on Day 2 of the second Test.
Shardul Thakur stole the show on Day 2 of the second South Africa-India Test in Johannesburg, finishing with figures of 7/61. This was even his maiden five-for in Tests.
South Africa's Keegan Petersen celebrates after scoring his maiden fifty in Tests. AFP
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar in action on Tuesday. Elgar managed to score only 28 runs. AP
Temba Bavuma too scored a half-century, which proved pivotal in Proteas taking a small lead of 27 runs. AP
Temba Bavuma wears a dejected face after getting dismissed off Shardul Thakur's ball. AP
Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa faces a bouncer from Mohammed Shami on Day 2 of the Test. AP
South Africa were bowled out for 229, meaning they only gained a lead of 27 runs. India lost openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, but under-pressure batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have forged a 41-run stand so far to give India a 58-run lead. AFP