Shane Warne: Aussie spin legend lives on in memories; tributes range from flag at half-mast to his favourite baked beans
Shane Warne was widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket.
In this Jan. 5, 2007, file photo, Australian bowler Shane Warne waves as he leaves the field in his last match following their win over of England in the fifth and final Ashes cricket test in Sydney, Australia. Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricket players in history, has died. He was 52. AP
Pakistan and Australia cricket team players pay tribute to Shane Warne at the start of 2nd day play of the first cricket test match between them at the Pindi Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, March 5, 2022. AP
A moment of silence is marked by the Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams for Australian cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who recently passed away, ahead of the second day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Saturday, March 5, 2022. AP
Photos of Shane Warne and beer bottles are seen placed at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, has died of a suspected heart attack Friday, March 4, 2022 in Koh Samui, Thailand. He was 52. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
A young child is seen paying his respects at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
The statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Australia’s flag half mast in honor of cricket legend Shane Warne during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A can of baked beans is left at the gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Saturday, March 5, 2022, as tribute to Shane Warne who was renowned for eating the food while on tour. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
A tribute sign outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
A moment of silence is held for Australian cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who recently passed away, at an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, March 5, 2022. AP
Cricket fans hold the placards to pay tribute Australian cricketer Shane Warne during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Fans lay flowers at the statue of Shane Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
A on screen tribute for Shane Warne is seen on the big screens at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. AP