Shanaya Kapoor dazzles on the pink carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch
Shanaya Kapoor completely dazzled and nailed her look for the night on the pink carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch on day two.
Last year in March, Filmmaker-Producer Karan Johar took to social media and shared the first look of his upcoming project Bedhadak. The movie marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.
Shanaya Kapoor, who starts her journey as a Bollywood actor with Dharma Productions film, is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and entrepreneur Maheep Kapoor. Johar also shared Kapoor’s first look as Nimrit from Bedhadak. “Introducing the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor as Nimrit in Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen.”
Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Following that, Kapoor also made a cameo in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives on Netflix. She had earlier made headlines after making her debut in 2019 Le Bal in Paris.