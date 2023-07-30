Photos

Shai Hope, bowlers headline West Indies' six-wicket win over India in second ODI

West Indies bounced back to beat India by six wickets in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. Check out some photos here

FirstCricket Staff July 30, 2023 14:55:44 IST
West Indies’ Keacy Carty celebrates defeating India by six wickets in the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. AP
1/7
West Indies’ Keacy Carty celebrates defeating India by six wickets in the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. AP
West Indies’ captain Shai Hope celebrates scoring half a century against India during the second ODI. AP
2/7
West Indies’ captain Shai Hope celebrates scoring half a century against India during the second ODI. AP
West Indies’ Keacy Carty and captain Shai Hope embrace after defeating India by six wickets during the second ODI. AP
3/7
West Indies’ Keacy Carty and captain Shai Hope embrace after defeating India by six wickets during the second ODI. AP
India’s bowler Shardul Thakur, center, and teammates Alzarri Joseph unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies’ captain Shai Hope during the second ODI. AP
4/7
India’s bowler Shardul Thakur, center, and teammates Alzarri Joseph unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of West Indies’ captain Shai Hope during the second ODI. AP
India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates half a century against West Indies during the second ODI. AP
5/7
India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates half a century against West Indies during the second ODI. AP
Shubman Gill played a supporting role to Ishan Kishan, scoring 34 off 49 balls. AP
6/7
Shubman Gill played a supporting role to Ishan Kishan, scoring 34 off 49 balls. AP
West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie celebrates the dismissal of India’s Sanju Samson. AP
7/7
West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie celebrates the dismissal of India’s Sanju Samson. AP