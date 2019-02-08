1/6
Shahid Kapoor walks the ramp sporting Marks & Spencer's new Summer collection of 2019. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Vaani Kapoor looks uber chic in her Summer avatar with Marks & Spencer's new collection. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
While Shahid sported a bright printed shirt with black trousers, Vaani was seen in a peach coat. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The Marks & Spencer summer collection had lot of light pastel shades. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Models sported comfortable outfits which consisted of t-shirts, swimwear, shorts and the like. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The fashion show was held at the ITC Grand Maratha Hotel, Mumbai on Thursday. Photo; Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
