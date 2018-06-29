1/12
Akash Ambani (right) gets clicked with Shloka Mehta at their engagement party at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
2/12
Vidhu Vinod Chopra (left) with wife and Anupama Chopra pose for the cameras at Antilia. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
3/12
Anant Ambani sported a light pink and white outfit for the day. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
4/12
Mukesh Ambani (centre), with Anant Ambani (left) and Akash Ambani (right) at the engagement party. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
5/12
Sachin Tendulkar (right) with wife, Anjali Tendulkar also marked their presence at the event in matching outfits. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
6/12
Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar looked uber stylish in a maroon outfit. Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale
7/12
Director Ayan Mukerji arrived with Ranbir Kapoor to partake in the celebrations. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
8/12
Anil Ambani (left) with wife Tina Ambani at the engagement party in Mumbai.Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
9/12
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also attended the star-studded party. Their entry made quite an impression. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
10/12
Alia Bhatt looked resplendent in an embellished pink saree at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
11/12
Looking stunning in red, Priyanka Chopra attended the party with American singer Nick Jonas. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
12/12
Raj Thackeray arrives at Antilia for the engagement party in Mumbai. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale
Raj Thackeray arrives at Antilia for the engagement party in Mumbai. Firstpost Photo/Sachin Gokhale