Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol shine and scintillate at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited on the stage for the screening of their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge; Priyanka Chopra nailed her red carpet look.
1/5
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his return to the big screen after half-a-decade with Pathaan. And he made a smashing appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah. Even today, the man looks dapper in black and carries the color with elan.
2/5
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited on the stage for the screening of their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and could be seen having a hearty laugh with the audience. 27 years later, the film continues to play at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir in Matinee show.
3/5
Shah Rukh Khan also struck a pose with music maestro A.R. Rahman. The duo have collaborated on films like Dil Se, One Two Ka Four, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
4/5
Priyanka Chopra too walked the red carpet of the festival in a shimmerybeige and gold gown that was richly embroidered. She’s gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
5/5
Also gracing the festival were Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi. Kapur’s film What’s Love Got To Do With It was the opening film of the festival. “The winds need to change. For too long, the winds have come from the West to the East. Somewhere in the desert sands of this nation, the winds need to rise again,” Kapur said in a statement.