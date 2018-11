Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Zeenat Aman, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jahnvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar at Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

2/6

Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan shake a leg on the stage. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan shake a leg on the stage. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost