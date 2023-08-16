Shabana Azmi celebrates the Indian Independence Day hosting the Tri-Color at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
Shabana Azmi was at the Australian soil, but along with the tri-color. The occasion was the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, where the actress hosted the flag hoisting ceremony.
Shabana Azmi is set to dazzle the screen in R.Balki’s film Ghoomer which made its world premiere at the festival. As the tricolor fluttered against the Melbourne sky line, the shared emotions of patriotism and unity resonated strongly with attendees.
Commenting on the ceremony, Shabana Azmi said, “To be having this honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of, the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne is an honour I never believed I could have. I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change.”
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 continues to be a significant platform for showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Indian cinema on the global stage and the festival started on 11th august and will conclude on 20th august.