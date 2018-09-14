1/5 A series of natural gas explosions in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston on Thursday killed a teenager, injured at least 10 others and left dozens of homes in smoldering ruins. AP A series of natural gas explosions in at least 39 homes in three communities north of Boston on...

The rapid-fire series of gas explosions that one official described as "Armageddon" ignited fires in at least 39 homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, forcing entire neighborhoods to evacuate as crews scrambled to fight the flames and shut off the gas and electricity.

Authorities said an estimated 8,000 people were displaced at the height of Thursday's post-explosions chaos, though some were cleared to return to their homes in one of the three towns north of Boston rocked by the disaster.

Investigators were working on Friday to pinpoint the cause of fire while a Red Cross employee briefed the media outside the Parthum School in Lawrence, Massachusetts.