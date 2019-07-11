1/6 Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club. AP Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her...

2/6 Simona Halep advanced to Saturday's championship match at the All England Club by beating Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 on Centre Court.

3/6 Halep broke Svitolina three times in the first set, and then again to take a 4-3 lead in the second. She won the match with another break in the final game.

4/6 The seventh-seeded Romanian won the French Open last year, and has reached the final at Roland Garros on two other occasions. She also reached the Australian Open final in 2018, but her previous best at the All England Club had been a spot in the semi-finals in 2014.

5/6 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals on Centre Court.