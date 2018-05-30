1/8 Serena Williams wore a black bodysuit with long leggings and a red waistband for her first round French Open match at Court Philippe Chatrier. She defeated Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6, 6-4. AP Serena Williams wore a black bodysuit with long leggings and a red waistband for her first round...

2/8 Rafael Nadal racked up his 80th win at Roland Garros on Tuesday as the 10-time champion defeated Italian lucky loser Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) to reach the second round. AP

3/8 Two-time champion Maria Sharapova survived a serious scare to claim a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp in her first French Open match since 2015. AP

4/8 Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro recovered from a slow start to defeat Nicolas Mahut of France in four set and move to the second round. Reuters

5/8 Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts during her first round match against Germany's Mona Barthel. Kerber won 6-2, 6-3 to progress to the second round. Reuters

6/8 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his first round match against Australia's James Duckworth. Reuters

7/8 Garbine Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016, celebrates winning her first round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. Reuters