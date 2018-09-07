1/6 Serena Williams entered her ninth US Open final by beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0. AP Serena Williams entered her ninth US Open final by beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0. AP

The Latvian Anastasija Sevastova was playing her first Grand slam semi-final, and her inexperience showed, as she was unable to capitalise on a great start. AP

Despite being broken very early in the first set, Serena Williams recovered and dominated Sevastova for the rest of the match. Williams showed great movement to cover the court and negate Sevastova's dropshots. AP

The other semi-final was a slightly closer affair, with Naomi Osaka of Japan beating Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final. AP

Madison Keys was extremely wasteful during the match, losing out on a whopping thirteen break points as Osaka battled back every time. AP