Serena Williams made it to her 11th Wimbledon semi-finals with a comeback win over Camila Giorgi. Williams won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Giorgi became the first player to win a set off Williams in this year's tournament but it wasn't enough as Serena fought back to win the match. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Julia Goerges also notched a comeback win as she beat Kiki Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Serena Williams. AFP / Glyn Kirk
Bertens won the first set, but Goerges, who had never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, fought back to win the match. AFP / Glyn Kirk
2016 runner-up Angelique Kerber beat Daria Kasatkina to reach her third Wimbledon semi-final. Kerber won 6-3, 7-5. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Kasatkina showed flashes of brilliance but wasn't consistent enough to get past Kerber. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas
Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after beating Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4. AFP / Glyn Kirk
Cibulkova, looking to make it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon at the fourth time of asking, faltered yet again as Ostapenko made the most of her chances. The Latvian will now play Kerber for a place in the final. AFP / Glyn Kirk
