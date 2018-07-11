1/8 Serena Williams made it to her 11th Wimbledon semi-finals with a comeback win over Camila Giorgi. Williams won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas Serena Williams made it to her 11th Wimbledon semi-finals with a comeback win over Camila Giorgi....

2/8 Giorgi became the first player to win a set off Williams in this year's tournament but it wasn't enough as Serena fought back to win the match. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

3/8 Julia Goerges also notched a comeback win as she beat Kiki Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Serena Williams. AFP / Glyn Kirk

4/8 Bertens won the first set, but Goerges, who had never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, fought back to win the match. AFP / Glyn Kirk

5/8 2016 runner-up Angelique Kerber beat Daria Kasatkina to reach her third Wimbledon semi-final. Kerber won 6-3, 7-5. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

6/8 Kasatkina showed flashes of brilliance but wasn't consistent enough to get past Kerber. AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

7/8 Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after beating Dominika Cibulkova 7-5, 6-4. AFP / Glyn Kirk