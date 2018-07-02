1/5 Selena Gomez attends the LA premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at the Regency Village Theatre. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Selena Gomez attends the LA premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at the Regency...

2/5 Andy Samberg attends the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Andy Samberg attends the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles. Photo...

3/5 Kathryn Hahn attends the LA Premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Kathryn Hahn attends the LA Premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Photo by Richard...

4/5 Molly Shannon attends the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Molly Shannon attends the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in Los Angeles. Photo...