Seeing black and white: Tamil Nadu catches chess fever as Olympiad begins
Tamil Nadu is abuzz with excitement over the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which begins today and goes on until 10 August, at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram. The state has gone all out for the event — from painting bridges to children dressing as chess pieces
1/6
Tamil Nadu is on a chess high! The 44th International Chess Olympiad will start today and go until 10 August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site. The southern state has gone all out for the event, with Chennai's Napier Bridge painted black and white to resemble the squares on a chess board. AP
2/6
Children have also dressed as chess pieces to mark the historic event. This edition is the first in Asia in 30 years and the event will mark the highest number of countries participating in the Chess Olympiad. AFP
3/6
Pedestrians walk past the mascot, Thambi, displayed near Marina beach . Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event which will be attended by several dignitaries and chess champions from 187 countries. Around 350 total teams in Open and Women Section will participate- 188 in Open and 162 in Women. AP
4/6
The event was originally scheduled in Russia but as the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the event was shifted to Tamil Nadu. The government has also announced holidays for schools, colleges and non-essential government offices in four districts to view the opening of the event. AFP
5/6
The former world champion Viswanathan Anand, could not contain his excitement. He was quoted telling Indian Express, "I have never seen the city so excited about chess. I was so happy to see the bridge painted black and white and I am sure that everyone in the city would know about the Chess Olympiad." AFP
6/6
Award-winning composer A R Rahman also came up with an anthem 'Welcome to Chennai' for the event. AFP