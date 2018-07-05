1/7 Second seed Caroline Wozniacki suffered a surprise defeat to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, losing 4-6, 6-1, 5-7. AP Second seed Caroline Wozniacki suffered a surprise defeat to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, losing...

2/7 Top seed and defending champion Roger Federer cruised to a win over Lukas Lacko in straight sets, beating the Slovakian 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. AP

3/7 Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova reached Round Three by making quick work of former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka. Pliskova beat Azarenka 6-3, 6-3. AP

4/7 Thirteenth seed Milos Raonic scraped through a closely contested match against John Millman, winning 7-6, 7-6, 7-6, with all three sets going to tiebreaker. AP

5/7 Five-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams fought hard to come back from one set down against Alexandra Dulgheru. The American beat Dulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. AP

6/7 American Sam Querrey beat Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to proceed to the next round of Wimbledon. AP