Sealed with a kiss! Emmanuel Macron celebrates after historic French election win
Emmanuel Macron became the first in the country in two decades to win a re-election after he comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The victory comes as a huge relief for the European Union, which is grappling with Russia's war in Ukraine, its worst security crisis since World War II
Relief and joy were the two overriding emotions after Emmanuel Macron won a second term, the first French president to do so in a generation. He attended the celebrations in Paris with his wife Brigitte Macron. AP
French president Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the re-election in a runoff, offering France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AP
Celebrations in Paris were quite muted after Emmanuel Macron won. Many observe that a campaign shadowed by the war in Ukraine and with far-right leader Marine Le Pen achieving a historic high score were reasons for the muted festivities. AP
“No one will be left by the side of the road," Emmanuel Macron said in a victory speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and a projection of the blue-white-and-red tricolor French flag. He was cheered by several hundred supporters who happily waved French and EU flags. AFP
A chorus of European leaders hailed Macron's victory, since France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons to Ukraine. Macron won with 58.5 per cent of the vote to Le Pen's 41.5 per cent — significantly closer than when they first faced off in 2017. AP
In celebrating victory, Macron acknowledged a debt to voters who helped get him over the line, “not to support the ideas I hold, but to block those of the extreme right.” “I want to thank them and tell them that I am aware that their vote obliges me for the years to come,” he said. "I am the custodian of their sense of duty, of their attachment to the Republic.” AP
The Eiffel Tower shines bright and the Champ de Mars is all lit up in Paris, after Emmanuel Macron was victorious in France's presidential election. AFP