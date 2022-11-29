Sea of Red: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 40 years
The world’s largest volcano has erupted. The lava oozing from it has overshadowed Hawaii’s night sky with shades of fiery red. The eruptions occurred after a series of earthquakes and tremors on Sunday
Lava pours out of the summit crater of Mauna Loa as seen from Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area in Maunakea, Hawaii. Mauna Loa is one of the five volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii. It is the largest one of all and makes up about half of the island’s land mass. The volcano, which is famous for being the world’s largest, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years. Authorities have dispatched emergency crews to manage the situation in surrounding areas. AP
Lava oozes out after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa started erupting on Sunday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that while the lava flow was contained within the areas of the crater but experts have warned that the eruption can pose a threat to nearby residents. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” USGS said on its website. AFP
In this aerial photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Mauna Loa volcano is seen erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift Zone on the Big Island of Hawaii. According to a report by the Associated Press, the volcano is releasing volcanic gases like sulfur dioxide. The presence of these gases in high concentrations can cause eye burning, headaches and sore throats. AP
Signs of the volcanic eruption were clear as the region witnessed a series of earthquakes and tremors on Sunday. All the flights were cancelled in and out of local airports. AP
This image provided by the US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. The current eruption of Mauna Loa is its 34th since 1843. AP
In this aerial photo released by the US Geological Survey, the Mauna Loa volcano is seen erupting from vents on the Northeast Rift Zone on the Big Island of Hawaii. The volcano is located 320 km away from Hawaii’s most populous town Oahu, where the state capital of Honolulu is located. AP