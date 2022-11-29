Sea of Red: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts after 40 years

1/6

Lava pours out of the summit crater of Mauna Loa as seen from Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area in Maunakea, Hawaii. Mauna Loa is one of the five volcanoes that make up the Big Island of Hawaii. It is the largest one of all and makes up about half of the island’s land mass. The volcano, which is famous for being the world’s largest, has erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years. Authorities have dispatched emergency crews to manage the situation in surrounding areas. AP