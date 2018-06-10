1/6 At the restricted session of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed for a regional front against terrorism and slammed attempts to "threaten" peace in Afghanistan, which accused neighbouring Pakistan of causing trouble in its territory. PIB At the restricted session of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao,...

Modi also talked about connectivity projects and said India was all for such programmes provided they respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the summit, the SCO members agreed to jointly pursue regional peace, stability and development by promoting good-neighbourliness and friendship and deepening practical cooperation. Besides Modi and Xi, other leaders attending the summit include Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

Modi and Pakistan's president Mamnoon Hussain exchanged pleasantries after a press conference by the leaders of the SCO. Modi and Hussain attended the summit for the first time after both countries were were admitted as members of the SCO in 2017.

As he welcomed Modi and Hussain to the eight-member group, Xi said that the entry of India and Pakistan into the SCO would bolster its strength.

