1/11 Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

2/11 Rihanna looked absolutely papal when she arrived in a Maison Margiela pearl- and crystal-embellished gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching papal mitre and necklace. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

3/11 George Clooney (R) and his wife, Amal, were among the first to arrive at Monday's party. Amal was wearing a metallic Richard Quinn gown with train. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

4/11 Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

5/11 (From L-R) Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Frances McDormand and Hamish Bowles attend the Met Gala. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

6/11 Emma Stone came to Met Gala with designer Nicolas Ghesquiere in a blue velvet dress.Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

7/11 Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at the Met Gala. Boseman was among the celebrities who took the theme of the Met Gala very religiously this year. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

8/11 Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

9/11 Zendaya at the Met Gala. The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

10/11 Ansel Elgort arrives at the Met Gala. The gala signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year explores the connection between fashion and the Roman Catholic Church. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP