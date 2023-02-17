'Say No to War': Russians call for peace as Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine nears a year
Russians are adopting covert ways to voice their disapproval of the Kremlin's ongoing offensive in Ukraine, despite strict restrictions and the risk of imprisonment. Messages like 'Don't be silent about war' and 'Resist' have cropped up on signposts, walls, and drain pipes
Residents of Russia are adopting covert ways to voice fear and disapproval about the Kremlin’s ongoing offensive in the neighbouring Ukraine, despite strict restrictions and the risk of imprisonment. AFP
Many Moscow residents are silently raising their voices against Russian president Vladimir Putin for his special military operation in Kyiv that begin in February last year. The country is covered in the words, which are barely readable and are written on signposts, painted on walls, or stuck to drain pipes as stickers. AFP
One Muscovite carved the words, “Write. Speak. Don’t be silent about the war!” into a wooden seat that was partially covered in snow in the middle of the city, according to Al Jazeera. AFP
Several others opposing the war scribbled quotes like “No to war” and “Resist.” It should be noted here that anyone opposing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is punishable with long prison sentences. AFP
These silent signs, however, are hardly a match for the government’s larger-than-life billboards and notifications calling citizens to participate in its military operation in Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led country. AFP
The Russian government is attempting to dominate the home narrative surrounding its decision to send soldiers to Ukraine after crushing the political opposition. The war has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO. AFP
Just weeks after the assault, President Putin asked his country’s citizens to distinguish “true patriots from scum and traitors.” Since then, there have been reports of Soviet-style condemnations against critics of the war, according to BBC. AFP
According to Russian authorities, the offensive in Ukraine should get complete and unwavering support. If not, then you are expected to remain silent. AFP
According to BBC, the authorities have also enacted repressive laws for punishing dissent if you don’t keep quiet. These regulations prohibit “discrediting” the army and disseminating “false information” about it. AFP