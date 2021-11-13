Saving cheetahs from going extinct, one cub at a time

2/8

More than 3,600 live cheetahs were illegally traded worldwide in the decade to December 2019, according to research published this year. According to Cheetah Conservation Fund, around half the cubs saved from traffickers do not survive the trauma. Gulf states, the main buyer market where cheetahs are still coveted status symbols. Laurie Marker, founder of the Cheetah Conservation Fund and a leading authority on cheetahs, was quoted as telling AFP that "if this keeps going... that kind of offtake causes the population to go extinct in a very short time". AFP