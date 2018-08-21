1/7
Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma with their gold and bronze medal respectively in the 10m air pistol event. AFP
India handed Kazakhstan the drubbing of a lifetime in the women's hockey event. beating them 21-0. AFP
Deepika Kumari in action during the women's recurve archery event on Day 3. AFP
India had a good outing in Kabaddi, pummelling Indonesia 54-22
Sanjeev Rajput notched up India's eighth medal in the event by collecting a silver in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. AFP
Divya Kakran, who became the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at the ongoing games, displays her bronze medal in the women's Freestyle 68kg event. AFP
Dipa Karmakar takes part in the women's vault qualification round., finishing seventh and failing to make it to the final. AFP
