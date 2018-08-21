1/7 Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma with their gold and bronze medal respectively in the 10m air pistol event. AFP Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma with their gold and bronze medal respectively in the 10m air...

2/7 India handed Kazakhstan the drubbing of a lifetime in the women's hockey event. beating them 21-0. AFP India handed Kazakhstan the drubbing of a lifetime in the women's hockey event. beating them...

3/7 Deepika Kumari in action during the women's recurve archery event on Day 3. AFP Deepika Kumari in action during the women's recurve archery event on Day 3. AFP

4/7 India had a good outing in Kabaddi, pummelling Indonesia 54-22 India had a good outing in Kabaddi, pummelling Indonesia 54-22

5/7 Sanjeev Rajput notched up India's eighth medal in the event by collecting a silver in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. AFP Sanjeev Rajput notched up India's eighth medal in the event by collecting a silver in the men's...

6/7 Divya Kakran, who became the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at the ongoing games, displays her bronze medal in the women's Freestyle 68kg event. AFP Divya Kakran, who became the third Indian wrestler to win a medal at the ongoing games, displays...