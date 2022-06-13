'Satyamev Jayate': Delhi sees dramatic scenes as Congress protests Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning
Several Congress leaders and workers were detained near the party headquarters in New Delhi as they raised slogans and protested against the Centre as Rahul Gandhi appeared for questioning in the National Herald case
Dramatic scenes unfolded in Delhi on Monday morning as Congress workers raised slogans ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. The party workers gheraoed the ED office and sat on a dharna outside it to protest against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi, terming it as the Centre's "misuse" of the agency to intimidate Opposition leaders. AFP
Several party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police. A large number of workers were taken in preventive custody for violating the provisions of Section 144 CrPC banning assembly of more than four persons, which was imposed in central Delhi. PTI
Prominent among those detained were Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. AFP
Many of the Congress leaders alleged that the government was misusing central probe agencies and this was nothing but "political vendetta". Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said, "This is a fight for democracy. The government is trying to muzzle the voices of politicians who are trying to raise their voices." AFP
Media personnel and police near ED office, during summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi. PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marches on foot towards the Enforcement Directorate office after being summoned for questioning in connection with National Herald money laundering case in New Delhi. AFP
Congress party supporters display placards to protest Enforcement Directorate summoning their leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning. AFP