Since 2014, every year on 31 October the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or the National Unity Day is observed to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a leader who played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and for the integration of the country. PTI

To commemorate Patel, the BJP government which was formed at the Centre in 2014, decided to celebrate 31 October as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind flanked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal paid their tributes to Patel in New Delhi. PTI

On the same occasion, Modi administered an oath to uphold the values of the nation, and paid tribute to Patel, the country's first home minister, on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were seen during the administering of the unity pledge to officials of the Ministry of Defence. PTI

After the oath, Amit Shah flagged off the 'Run for Unity' from Delhi's National Stadium. PTI

He was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others. PTI

The run started at the stadium, where around 15,000 participated. Thousands, including top political leaders, ran a marathon dedicated to Patel. PTI

The celebrations went on across several states. Commemorative images, greetings poured in from all parts of the country, and the Run for Unity was flagged off by several chief ministers as well. PTI

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Lucknow, where the run started from Patel's statue located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium. PTI

Haryana chief minister ML Khattar administered the oath in his state as well and urged people to participate in the run in large numbers. PTI