Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, Alaya F: Gen-Z actresses and their upcoming films
The young ladies of Bollywood have been taking the industry in awe with their amazing work and breathtaking fashion styles! Now, these actresses are all set to entertain their fans with some great films for which they have been working very hard.
The Dil Bechara actress is all set to capture the audience’s heart with Dhak Dhak and an untitled father Daughter drama with Pankaj Tripathi. With Dhak Dhak being a film based on 4 women and their lives, fans are really excited to witness Sanjana ride a bike in her next.
With an excellent performance in Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will be surprising her fans in her next, Ae Watan Mere Watann, a film solely on her Shoulders. The Kedarnath actress will also be seen in Metro.. Inn Dino and Mission Eagle respectively.
The student of the year 2 actresses seems to have had quite a busy year with films like Dream Girl 2, Kho Gae Hum Kahan, and Call Me Bae. Looks like Ananya fans are in for full entertainment this year.
With Mili being the most loved performance, audiences are looking forward to watching Janhvi in Mr & Mrs. Mahi, Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, and NTR 30 opposite Jr NTR.
The Freddy actress is currently taking to the streets of London to promote her next, U-Turn. The movie is a remake of a Kannada Film of the same name. It will be interesting to witness Alaya F in a film based on accidents taking place on a particular flyover. The actresses will also be seen in ‘SRI’ opposite Rajkumar Rao.