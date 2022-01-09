Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma: Upcoming Bollywood pairings to watch out for in 2022

4/6

Prabhas will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon, as they fill in the shoes of iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. This pairing has all the things going in its favour and it’s really going to be a divine experience to witness these two together on screen. Saif Ali Khan is playing Ravan in the film, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman.