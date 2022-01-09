Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma: Upcoming Bollywood pairings to watch out for in 2022
Take a look at the most exciting pairs that we’ll witness on screen in 2022.
Sanya Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Sanya Malhotra will play the role of Silloo – Manekshaw’s wife and pillar of support. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.
These real-life lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen on screen for the first time in Brahmastra. The film apparently is set in two timeframes. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers who travels 3000 years back in time to pre-Mahabharatha era to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfil a mission in the present time.
Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra will set the screen on fire with their upcoming film Yodha. The movie will be based on an Aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger and fight against the terrorist. But the damage to the flight engine made it very tough to survive the situation.
Prabhas will be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon, as they fill in the shoes of iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, in Om Raut's directorial Adipurush. This pairing has all the things going in its favour and it’s really going to be a divine experience to witness these two together on screen. Saif Ali Khan is playing Ravan in the film, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman.
The fresh pair of Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan will share the screen for the first time in Ekta Kapoor bankrolled, Freddy. The shoot of the film was wrapped up recently, and is expected to hit the theatres in 2022.
Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Red Chillies Entertainment's Darlings. The film also features Shefali Shah, and is currently in the post-production phase after wrap up. The film also stars Malayalam star Roshan Mathew.