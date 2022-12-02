Sanjay Leela Bhansali wows the audiences in London as a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi's BAFTA campaign

3/3

Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said: “Speaking to audiences at the various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way.” The filmmaker is set to attend numerous further events whilst in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The film is being submitted for BAFTA members’ consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.