Sanjana Ganeshan stuns in glitch pattern Amit Aggarwal lehenga at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch
Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Jasprit Bumrah made heads turn on the red carpet as she donned the glitch pattern Amit Aggarwal lehenga.
The past few days have been marking history for fashion in India with the Dior Fall collection launch show and now the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The whos and who of the industry and the International celebrities have graced the event putting their best foot forward in terms of style.
The hand-embroidered blouse was crafted with the Ikat pattern blouse paired with a lehenga that combined the best practices of handloom weaning and new age material with a glitch pattern.