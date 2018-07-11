1/7 Samuel Umtiti's got to the end of curling corner kick by Antoine Griezmann scoring the only goal of the match to send France into their third World Cup final. Reuters Samuel Umtiti's got to the end of curling corner kick by Antoine Griezmann scoring the only goal...

2/7 Belgium's star forward Eden Hazard tried to dribble past France defenders searching for an equaliser. AFP Belgium's star forward Eden Hazard tried to dribble past France defenders searching for an...

3/7 The man in goal for France, Hugo Lloris ensured nothing got past him as he made some spectacular saves to keep consecutive clean sheet. AFP The man in goal for France, Hugo Lloris ensured nothing got past him as he made some spectacular...

4/7 Samuel Umtiti celebrates with teammates after deflecting a thumping header for goal. AFP Samuel Umtiti celebrates with teammates after deflecting a thumping header for goal. AFP

5/7 Marouane Fellaini (L) is comforted by club teammate Paul Pogba after the latter's side, France, edged past Belgium. AFP Marouane Fellaini (L) is comforted by club teammate Paul Pogba after the latter's side, France,...

6/7 After the heart-wrenching loss Belgium players – Eden Hazard, Marouane Fellaini, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen acknowledge the supporters at Saint Petersburg Stadium. Reuters After the heart-wrenching loss Belgium players – Eden Hazard, Marouane Fellaini, Kevin De Bruyne...