1/9
The son of Mohammed Morani, founder of Cineyug Entertainment Private Limited, Azhar Morani, recently tied the knot with Tanya Seth. The wedding reception was a star-studded affair with Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan attending the event. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The son of Mohammed Morani, founder of Cineyug Entertainment Private Limited, Azhar Morani,...
2/9
Iulia Vantur (Left) and Juhi Chawla (Right) were also among the attendees at the wedding reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Iulia Vantur (Left) and Juhi Chawla (Right) were also among the attendees at the wedding...
3/9
Sonakshi Sinha at Morani and Seth's reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Sonakshi Sinha at Morani and Seth's reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
4/9
Veteran actress Rekha with the bridegroom and other attendees. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Veteran actress Rekha with the bridegroom and other attendees. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
5/9
Salman Khan at the wedding reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Salman Khan at the wedding reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
6/9
Sonakshi Sinha clicking a selfie with the Morani family and Iulia Vantur at the reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Sonakshi Sinha clicking a selfie with the Morani family and Iulia Vantur at the reception. Sachin...
7/9
The bridegroom, Tanya Seth and Azhar Morani pose for the camera. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The bridegroom, Tanya Seth and Azhar Morani pose for the camera. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
8/9
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the reception with wife, Wardha. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the reception with wife, Wardha. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
9/9
Actors Amit Gaur (Left) and Urvashi Rautela (Right) were also present at the event. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Actors Amit Gaur (Left) and Urvashi Rautela (Right) were also present at the event. Sachin...