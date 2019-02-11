1/9 The son of Mohammed Morani, founder of Cineyug Entertainment Private Limited, Azhar Morani, recently tied the knot with Tanya Seth. The wedding reception was a star-studded affair with Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan attending the event. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost The son of Mohammed Morani, founder of Cineyug Entertainment Private Limited, Azhar Morani,...

2/9 Iulia Vantur (Left) and Juhi Chawla (Right) were also among the attendees at the wedding reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

3/9 Sonakshi Sinha at Morani and Seth's reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

4/9 Veteran actress Rekha with the bridegroom and other attendees. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

5/9 Salman Khan at the wedding reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

6/9 Sonakshi Sinha clicking a selfie with the Morani family and Iulia Vantur at the reception. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

7/9 The bridegroom, Tanya Seth and Azhar Morani pose for the camera. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

8/9 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala at the reception with wife, Wardha. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost