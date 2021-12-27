Salman Khan meets paparazzi for birthday celebrations; see pics
Salman Khan was photographed at his Panvel farmhouse on his birthday eve.
Salman Khan has announced Pavanputra Bhaijaan, the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and also hinted that there will be No Entry 2. Photos: Sachin Gokhale
Salman Khan interacted with the media that had been stationed outside his residence on his birthday. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
“A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now," Salman Khan said while talking about the snake bite. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Salman also shared his plan for the New Year’s. “It is all going to be about spending time with family, as they are all here.” Photo: Sachin Gokhale