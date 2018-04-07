1/6 Actor Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday. PTI Actor Salman Khan was granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur on Saturday in the...

Salman Khan's advocate Hastimal Saraswat briefing the media. After spending two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail, he left after completing all legal formalities and headed back to Mumbai in a chartered flight. He cannot leave the country without the court's permission. PTI

Salman Khan's sister Alvira too was present in the court. The actor was granted bail on personal bail bond worth Rs 50,000. He also had to produce a Rs. 25000 surety from two persons each who shall guarantee that he will agree to all bail conditions. PTI

Salman's fans cheering outside the court after hearing the verdict. However, the Bishnoi community expressed their disappointment over the verdict. They are now planning to challenge the decision in the higher court. AP

This was the actor's fourth stint in this prison. He has earlier spent a total of 18 days in jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007. He will now have to appear in the court on 7 May — exactly a month after this bail. Reuters