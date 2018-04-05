1/4 Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at a Jodhpur court for a hearing in the blackbuck hunting case, on Thursday. Khan was convicted of poaching blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998 under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 by a Jodhpur court on Thursday. He was sentenced to five years in jail. PTI Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at a Jodhpur court for a hearing in the blackbuck hunting...

2/4 Salman Khan's sisters Alwira and Arpita arrive at the court for a hearing in the Black Buck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The trial in the case was in progress for the last 19 years and the judge had reserved the order after the final arguments on 28 March. PTI Salman Khan's sisters Alwira and Arpita arrive at the court for a hearing in the Black Buck...

3/4 Members of the Bishnoi community, primary complainants in the case, celebrate after Bollywood actor Salman Khan was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The Bishnoi Mahasabha has decided to appeal against the acquittal of other actors in the case. PTI Members of the Bishnoi community, primary complainants in the case, celebrate after Bollywood...