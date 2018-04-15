1/9 Saina Nehwal celebrates after beating PV Sindhu in final to win gold in the women's Badminton singles final at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast. AP Saina Nehwal celebrates after beating PV Sindhu in final to win gold in the women's Badminton...

2/9 PV Sindhu had to settle for a silver medal in yet another final as she lost in straight games to compatriot Saina Nehwal. AP PV Sindhu had to settle for a silver medal in yet another final as she lost in straight games to...

3/9 Silver medalists Satwik Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty of India, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for men's doubles badminton at Carrara Sports Hall during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. AP Silver medalists Satwik Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty of India, stand on the...

4/9 Bronze medalists N. Sikky Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, of India celebrate during the medal ceremony for women's doubles badminton at Carrara Sports Hall during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. AP Bronze medalists N. Sikky Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, of India celebrate during the medal...

5/9 Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates after defeating India's Srikanth Kidambi during their men's singles badminton final. AP Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates after defeating India's Srikanth Kidambi during their men's...

6/9 Lee Chong Wei hugs India's Srikanth Kidambi after their men's singles badminton final match at Carrara Sports Hall during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. AP Lee Chong Wei hugs India's Srikanth Kidambi after their men's singles badminton final match at...

7/9 Silver medalist Srikanth Kidambi of India waves at supporters during the medal ceremony for men's singles badminton at Gold Coast. AP Silver medalist Srikanth Kidambi of India waves at supporters during the medal ceremony for men's...

8/9 Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu (R) pose for a photograph after their badminton women's singles final at Gold Coast. AP Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu (R) pose for a photograph after their badminton women's singles...