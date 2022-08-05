Safe space! Animals caught in France's deadly wildfires are back home
Over 370 animals, including lions and monkeys, from the Arachon Zoo in France had to be evacuated earlier as a dangerous wildfire threatened their lives. While many found refuge in other zoos, some 14 of them died as they were unable to bear the stress
Home sweet home! After a wildfire swept through France in the last week of July, owing to a severe heatwave, animals which had been moved returned to their zoo outside Bordeaux in southwestern France. AFP
A lion is brought back to the zoo in Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. The fiery flames had forced the emergency evacuation of 363 animals from the zoo. However, 14 animals couldn't survive and died of heat-related illnesses. AFP
The wildfires which started on 12 July has devoured nearly 21,000 hectares of forest in 12 days in Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch on the Arcachon basin. AFP
According to reports, during the evacuation, all the various types of monkeys were taken first, as burning trees affected their natural habitat. As per media reports, the evacuation was tricky as special arrangements had to be made to safely transport the animals. AFP
The wildfire has also forced the evacuations of more than 39,000 people, including 16,000 on Monday in France. As per officials, 10 water-bombing planes and more than 2,000 firefighters have been working day and night to contain the blaze. AFP
The evacuated animals were moved to 20 different zoos across France. Scores of zookeepers and veterinarians volunteered to help out. AFP
Employees open a box containing a primate to be returned to his Zoo in Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. AFP