Sacre Bleu! Clashes break out in France and Brussels after Morocco's FIFA World Cup defeat
Celebrations over France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals match turned violent, with football fans burning public property in Brussels and parts of Paris and Nice. The police had to intervene and use tear gas to disperse the rioters
There were celebrations and there was sorrow. However, sorrow soon turned to violence and parts of Brussels and France experienced riots following the loss of Morocco to France in the 2022 World Cup semi-final match. AFP
In Brussels, the police arrested some 100 people for vandalism and protesting on the streets after Morocco’s 0-2 loss to France. The fans set alight garbage bags and cardboard boxes, forcing the the police to respond with water cannon and tear gas. AFP
Moroccan supporters light up a fire in a street after Morocco’s football team lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match against France, in Brussels. AFP
The semi-final match between Morocco and France had the additional baggage of colonialism. Between 1912 and 1956, most of modern day Morocco was a French colony. AFP
Belgian riot police officers stand in a street in Brussels during the clashes. AFP
In France too, similar riots broke out with the police making over 170 arrests. Officers dispersed a group of fans using fireworks near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and deployed tear gas against soccer fans who set off firecrackers in the southern city of Nice. AFP
On the streets of Montpellier, a 14-year-old boy was struck down by a moving car. Footage posted to social media showed fans pulling a French flag off the vehicle in question before the driver performed a sudden U-turn. AFP
A France supporter walks through tear gas during an incident after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Paris. AP